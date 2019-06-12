Will Kamala Harris prosecute President Trump?

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Wednesday, issued a stunning warning to President Trump, declaring that if she wins the White House in 2020, she will instruct her Department of Justice to prosecute him with obstruction of justice.

In an interview with NPR, Senator Harris said she would expect any other Democratic candidate to do the same thing.

“I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons – I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law,” said the California senator and former prosecutor.

Harris’ comments come after a number of her 2020 peers have tried to make headlines calling for the President’s impeachment.

“The idea that these Democrats who are all struggling to get some sort of traction in this huge field where nobody is standing out, the idea that the President can somehow be charged with obstruction of justice for carrying out the duties that he and he alone was elected to carry out is perfectly ridiculous,” said Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt on FBN’s Kennedy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite saying last week that she would like to see the President in prison, has continuously tamped down efforts to impeach the sitting President. But Speaker Pelosi has also urged multiple house committees to stay on message and continue to investigate the Mueller Report findings.

“It is the job of Congress to provide government oversight, and I think before we even get to a real prosecution, it is the job of Congress to provide oversight,” Fox News contributor Richard Fowler told Kennedy.

The Democrats’ focus on prosecuting the President has also brought a contentious fight between democrats and the Trump Administration, specifically over why Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not recommend prosecution for obstruction.

“At the end of the day, a prosecutor only has one job. A prosecutor doesn’t have the job of exonerating somebody. Either they prosecute or they don’t and [Mueller] chose not to file charges because there was nothing there,” said Hurt.

