Pushing impeachment means getting nothing done: Varney

If the Democrats decide to impeach the president, nothing gets done.

If they decide to investigate, subpoena and charge everyone and his brother with contempt, nothing gets done.

Other words, the politics of destroying the Trump presidency means no legislative action on the pressing issues that face our country: immigration, border security, infrastructure. The USMCA, even China trade. All go onto the back-burner while the Democrats try to get rid of, or slime, the president they detest.

Speaker Pelosi is struggling with this. She knows that if contempt for Trump brings the government to a halt, there is a political price to be paid. Voters will not sit idly by as our country is invaded and nothing is done because New York politician Jerold Nadler has a beef with New York developer Donald Trump. Their enmity goes back decades.

Why should we all suffer? What excuse is there for this irresponsible legislative inaction? Voters will not be happy.

Hold on ... politics is about to shift, and it will put the Democrats on defense. Very soon we'll get reports, testimony and declassified documents about what really went on in 2016. You'll be hearing a lot more about Hillary, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, McCabe, Strzuck and maybe President Obama.

So as the left holds up the government with their pursuit of the president, voters will be hearing the other side of the story. And it will be fascinating -- and damaging for Democrats.