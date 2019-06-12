Howard Schultz says he's taking 'detour from the road' to recover from 3 back surgeries

Businessman Howard Schultz, who has previously said he is mulling a White House run in 2020, announced Wednesday that he is taking a “detour from the road” to recover after having multiple operations on his back.

The former Starbucks CEO shared details about his condition in a letter to his supporters. Since he announced in January that he’s “seriously considering” a presidential bid as a “centrist independent,” Schultz has ventured to more than a dozen states and spoken with various individuals, he said.

But his trip came to a halt after he said he “experienced acute back pain” during a stop in Arizona.

“Over the following two months, I underwent three separate back surgeries,” Schultz said. “Today, I am feeling much better, and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate. I have decided to take the summer to do just that.”

Schultz “reluctantly” made the decision to rein in his travels, he said.

“My concern for our country’s future remains, as does my belief that the American people deserve so much more from our elected officials,” Schultz said. “Civility. Honesty. Real problem solving. My belief in these ideals will never waver.”

Schultz said he would reach out again after Labor Day.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel and Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.