Joe Concha: Biden needs to be held accountable amid Afghanistan chaos

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticized the Biden administration for its approach to the media amid the violence and chaos in Afghanistan on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co."

JOE CONCHA: [The media are] supposed to hold the powerful accountable without fear or favor to party. And what we're seeing now is Team Biden running their communications in a crisis like it's the 2020 campaign, where everything has to be homogenized, scripted, rehearsed because they can't put the president out there to speak extemporaneously in any way.

He has to have notes in front of them at all times and he has to be -- again, that word "instructed" really stands out, doesn't it? Who is instructing him? His handlers are, and they're saying there are only the reporters you can call on because we're afraid some may go rogue and actually ask you a tough question.

The difference between the 2020 campaign, however, and the president now is that he's the president. He's in charge. His decisions have ramifications. He needs to be held accountable. And to still be calling on a predetermined list of reporters in these situations, it looks like it looks: weak and cowardly.

