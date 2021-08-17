Concha rips Biden for blaming Afghanistan chaos on everyone but himself

The Hill columnist Joe Concha argued Joe Biden is blaming others for the situation in Afghanistan, one day after the president’s comments about taking responsibility, on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

JOE CONCHA: It would be impossible not to criticize the president on his remarks yesterday. It would be like looking out the window during a blizzard and trying to deny that it's snowing out.

So in this case, I'm not terribly surprised given the president's remarks yesterday, because I remember a CNN town hall from last month where the president said, I made a commitment that when I made a mistake, I tell you I've made mistakes. And when I think I got it right, I'll say it. But I'll take responsibility for what I do and what I say.

And what is the president do yesterday? He blames Trump, he blames Afghan forces, he blames Afghans. And then after he does this speech that was widely panned -- he does not answer [any] questions from the press.

BIDEN POINTS FINGERS FOR AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE AFTER PROMISING HE WOULDN'T 'BLAME OTHERS'

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW: