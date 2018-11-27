Is GM bringing Congress closer to bipartisanship?

A day after General Motors announced plans to cut thousands of U.S. jobs and close five plants in North America, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said it’s important to defend American jobs and keep them on American soil.

“I want to protect the working men and women of my district,” she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “I want all the auto companies to be strong.”

Dingell who served as president of the GM Foundation and as a senior executive handling public affairs for more than three decades, said Congress must work together on policies that would support the industry and the transformation towards mobility.

She said long before Trump was elected as president, she warned Michigan that he could win because he talked about trade. And in her opinion, Trump’s handling of trade policy has been “chaotic,” but she agrees with his stance on leveling the global playing field.

“I understand that General Motors will be moving some production to Mexico and I am not going to support NAFTA if that is the case,” she said.

“So we need to have some very tough discussions… We still need to see the details of what is in NAFTA and I have a feeling the president and I can work together to make sure production is not going to Mexico.”