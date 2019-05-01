Infrastructure bill: Two cheers for gridlock, Varney says

"Fixing the nation's infrastructure.” We can all get behind that. It’s roads and bridges, right, when you say infrastructure?

I didn't think there would be much agreement at the infrastructure summit. But, lo and behold, Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Schumer emerged to say they did reach an agreement. They've agreed to spend $2 trillion.

Of course, we all want to know where that money is going to come from. No answer to that one yet.

I also want to know exactly what we're going to spend $2 trillion on. You think it’s just roads and bridges? That’s how "infrastructure spending" has always been sold. Dream on.

After the White House meeting, the Democrats declared that infrastructure was much, much more than roads and bridges.

Quote: "It’s about advancing public health with clean air and clean water" and "addressing climate change."

And get this: It’s also about “expanding broadband to rural, urban and other under-served” areas. Really? That’s not roads and bridges!

And if we do tackle infrastructure, the spending must “involve women, veterans and minority-owned businesses in construction" and the work must pay "the prevailing wage."

This is the Democrat grab bag of social policy goals attached to infrastructure. Reminds me of Obama’s stimulus plan. He turned over $865 billion to Congress and let them spend it. Didn't end well! Now it's $2 trillion.

This is what gives government spending a bad name: It’s not focused on specific problems like roads and bridges. No, it’s the same old, same old, politicians bringing home the bacon. Buying votes. Satisfying favored groups.

As for the president, he's a business guy. He understands cost and efficiency and getting things done.

Hopefully, he won't go for new taxes to pay for it all. And hopefully, he won't load climate change, health care and broadband on top of fixing roads and bridges.

My opinion: If an infrastructure deal means giving a $2 trillion check to Congress, I’d rather have no deal. No agreement. There really is something to be said for gridlock.