Democrats, their presidential candidates divided into 3 groups: Varney

Turns out, the Mueller report was a bombshell that dropped on the Democrats. What do they do now? They staked it all on Donald J. Trump being a Russian agent. Well, he's not. So what's next? Having made these fantastical claims, which turned out to be just that, fantasy, what's the plan?

Truth is, the Democrats and their presidential candidates are not unified. Anything but. They don't know what to do. They are split, divided into three groups. The first group is the impeachment brigade. They are making a lot of noise. This is the Trump-hating base. House members AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Al Greene and others demand it. Candidates Warren, Castro and Swalwell are in this camp, too: Impeach!

The second group I call "the investigate everything" people. They're not sure there's grounds for impeachment, so they're looking for dirt to slime the president. Surely there's something in his taxes or his businesses or his family or something to bring him down. This is the endless investigation crowd: They assume that voters will approve the tearing down of the Trump presidency. They assume it’s their road to winning the White House.

There's a third group which wants to run on issues, like health care. We haven't heard much from them, but who knows what Joe Biden will say when, as expected, he gets into the race.

Here's my opinion: None of these groups has a viable strategy.

Group One: "Impeach him” … ridiculous! Even if it passed the House, it would never get two-thirds support in the Senate.

Group Two: Slime him! Serious miscalculation. In my judgment, America is not ready to remove a president because some politicians loathe him.

Group Three: Run on the issues! OK, but are the Democrats sure that's an election winner? With a booming economy, energy independence, rising wages and full employment, the Democrats will have a hard time showing they can do it better.

There you have it: A party split by the very report that was supposed to bring hate-Trump unity!