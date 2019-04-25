Like Sanders, Biden's age, history, race, gender to be problems: Varney

There are now two, clear front-runners, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. They lead the other 18 candidates in all polls.

Continue Reading Below

They have something in common, the liability of being older white males, in a party dominated by younger people, many of color.

For Bernie Sanders, that liability was on full display last night in Texas.

The senator is 77. He was speaking to a forum for women of color. They gave him a tough time.

Joe Biden is 76. In a nod to modern technology, he launched his presidential bid with an internet video this morning. Here's why he's running.

Advertisement

Thirty-two years ago, June 1987, Biden launched his first run at the Oval Office. He withdrew after charges that he lifted a speech from a British politician, plagiarism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

He launched a second bid in 2007, but it went nowhere. He described Barack Obama as a "bright and clean and nice-looking guy." He had to apologize. Like Bernie, Joe's age, history, race and gender will be problems.

Democrats have not moved away from identity politics. Bernie and Joe may find that among Democrats these days, some identities are a liability.