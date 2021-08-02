Sen. Blackburn on infrastructure bill: ‘You’re losing a little bit of your freedom’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued that additional infrastructure spending will lead to higher taxes and more debt.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: There is a lot of additional spending. And when you're looking at all of this additional spending on top of what the expected number already was, you're looking at $550 billion in new spending.

Then what you have to say is: What does this do to the debt? What does it do to our children's future? What does it do to inflation? And what does it do to our freedom? Because every time those taxes go up and government is taking more of your hard-earned money, you're losing a little bit of your freedom.

So we're going to be very careful in our processing and reading of the bill. I'm certain we're going to have amendments and we'll begin to work our way through this because we're all for infrastructure. Tennesseans want to see money for roads and bridges and broadband. They do not want to see money for a Climate Corps or for the Green New Deal or subsidies for electric vehicles.

