Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Infrastructure

Sen. Blackburn on infrastructure bill: ‘You’re losing a little bit of your freedom’

The bipartisan bill has gained criticism from both sides of the aisle

close
Sen. Marsha Blackburn argues additional infrastructure spending will only lead to more taxes and debt for America. video

More infrastructure spending will hurt our children’s futures: Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn argues additional infrastructure spending will only lead to more taxes and debt for America.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued that additional infrastructure spending will lead to higher taxes and more debt.

AOC SAYS THERE’S ‘MORE THAN ENOUGH’ HOUSE VOTES TO BLOCK INFRASTRUCTURE IF NO RECONCILIATION BILL

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: There is a lot of additional spending. And when you're looking at all of this additional spending on top of what the expected number already was, you're looking at $550 billion in new spending.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Then what you have to say is: What does this do to the debt? What does it do to our children's future? What does it do to inflation? And what does it do to our freedom? Because every time those taxes go up and government is taking more of your hard-earned money, you're losing a little bit of your freedom. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

So we're going to be very careful in our processing and reading of the bill. I'm certain we're going to have amendments and we'll begin to work our way through this because we're all for infrastructure. Tennesseans want to see money for roads and bridges and broadband. They do not want to see money for a Climate Corps or for the Green New Deal or subsidies for electric vehicles.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:  

close
Sen. Marsha Blackburn on infrastructure, spending, taxes and America’s relationship with China and the U.N. video

Sen. Blackburn on why she doesn’t support infrastructure bill so far

Sen. Marsha Blackburn on infrastructure, spending, taxes and America’s relationship with China and the U.N.


 