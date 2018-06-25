Political harassment has reached a boiling point: Varney

Political harassment has reached the boiling point. It’s not just a few nasty looks. These days members of the Trump team or prominent Trump supporters cannot conduct their private lives in peace. Over the weekend, hate was in the air, and violence just below the surface.

You've surely heard by now that Sarah Huckebee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant where she had just ordered dinner with her family.

Did you also know that Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was shouted down at a movie screening. She had to be escorted out by police. "You are a horrible person," one protester screamed at her.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen also forced out of a restaurant. A mob gathered at her private home.

Trump adviser Steven Miller, at a restaurant, his meal interrupted by shouts of “fascist.”

And Maxine Waters put the icing on the leftist cake: About Trump's people, she told MSNBC, “They're not going to be able to go to a restaurant. They're not going to be able to stop at a gas station. They're not going to be able to shop at a department store. The people are going to turn on them."

This is a new level of harassment. It is hatred, raining down on conservatives when they appear in public.

To say it’s gone too far is an understatement. It shouldn't be happening at all. Democracies settle political disputes with debate and votes. The angry confrontation of public officials brings us very close to civil strife: not good.

It’s the left that’s doing this. Petulant over Hillary’s loss, they've launched a hate Trump campaign. It is rabble-rousing at its worst, and it is truly shocking that adults in the Democrat Party have failed to restore order and decency. Will any Democrat stand up and repudiate Maxine Waters. So far, none!

Somebody is going to get hurt.