2022 job market predictions according to CareerBuilder CEO

Employment platform CareerBuilder is gearing up for an influx of traffic at the start of 2022 after seeing a major jump in users this past January, and the company's CEO shared with FOX Business her predictions for how the job market will operate throughout the coming year.

In analyzing their data, CareerBuilder saw a 43% jump in new users in January 2021 from the month before, along with a 20% increase in resume uploads and a 5.4% uptick in jobs applied to.

While an annual boost from New Year's resolutions is expected, the "Great Resignation" followed in 2021 – and it might not be over.

Looking forward through 2022, CareerBuilder CEO Sue Arthur sees a series of trends that can be expected:

Workers stay in control

Arthur told FOX Business, "We are entering 2022 with workers staying in control and taking charge in new roles with companies that have added benefits, flexibility and increased wages."

Explosive growth in job postings

"A cumulative mix of increased supply chain demand, a rise in resignations and companies continuing to recover from the pandemic will result in thousands of open jobs and an explosive growth in online job postings," she predicted.

Diversity takes a front seat

"[Diversity, equity and inclusion] will take a front seat in 2022 and be a prime focus for job seekers as they look to join companies that are actively improving these efforts across all levels with active programs that further enhance these initiatives," Arthur says.

A year of hope for recent grads

The CareerBuilder chief told FOX Business that "labor shortages will continue to steer the job market making 2022 a year of hope for recent grads as they enter the job force with benefit packages and competitive wages that are vastly improved from past years."

When asked if she is seeing particular demand in certain industries, Arthur said, "In the latest jobs report, CareerBuilder found that transportation, warehousing, healthcare and education industries were all in high demand."