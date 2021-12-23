Jobless claims remain unchanged at 205,000, near half-century low

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week continued to hover around a half-century low, the latest sign the labor market is bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Dec. 18 stayed at 205,000, unchanged from the previous week's level. It was in line with the 206,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, fell to 2.049 million, a decrease of 60,000 from the previous week. That is the lowest level for insured unemployment since March 14, 2020, when it was 1.77 million.

The report shows that roughly 2.4 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits for the week ending Nov. 6, a decrease of 752,390 from the previous week; by comparison, just a little over one year ago, an estimated 21.11 million Americans were receiving benefits.

