House will take ‘other measures’ if DOJ, FBI fail to comply with subpoena request, Nunes says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Sunday the House “will have to take other measures” if the Department of Justice and FBI fail to comply with the Judiciary Committee’s subpoena request.

The news comes after Nunes, R-Calif., convened with Judiciary Committee Chair Bob Goodlatte, House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy and senior members of the DOJ and FBI in a meeting led by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday.

“It was good that the speaker of the House was there, along with the other two committee chairmen, to make sure that the FBI and DOJ know that they’ve been put on notice, that we’re not going to take ‘no’ for an answer anymore, and that the subpoenas will be complied with or the House will have to take other measures,” Nunes told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The House Judiciary Committee previously asked for more than 1 million documents from the DOJ and FBI, which include items related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state and concerns over surveillance of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Nunes said his confidence level is “extremely low” that the two agencies will comply with the request, particularly because they have yet to provide the House committees with previously-requested documents.

“Multiple deadlines have been blown past,” Nunes said. “The key takeaway is that the speaker of the House wanted to make sure that we essentially reset everything and got back on track to make sure that this week all of the outstanding requests are complied with this week,” he added.

If the agencies fail to comply, Gowdy, R-S.C., told “Fox News Sunday” the committees could implement "the full panoply of constitutional weapons available to the people’s house."