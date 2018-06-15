Trump tariffs rake in more than $110M

The U.S. has collected more than $110 million in tariffs to the Treasury General Fund since the steel and aluminum levies against Canada, Mexico and the European Union were put in place.

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence reports exclusively that the figures outlined are being paid at the border as these materials are coming into the United States.

In the first week of June, the U.S. took in $82.2 million in steel tariffs and $28.3 million in aluminum tariffs, according to the Customs and Border Patrol.

President Trump announced that he would end the two-month tariff exemption for America’s allies, slapping Canada, Mexico and the EU with a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent duty on aluminum imports. The metal tariffs took effect on June 1.

Worldwide steel and aluminum tariffs were announced in March by the Trump administration but included exemptions for the U.S. allies.