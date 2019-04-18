Herman Cain rips Fed critics looking to spoil his central bank chances

President Trump’s Federal Reserve Board pick and former Republican presidential candidate, Herman Cain, said he has no plans to withdraw his name from consideration for a board position and he won’t “run away from criticism.”

“I never said that I was even considering withdrawing,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday. “That was a conclusion that some of the reports came to because four Senators expressed reservation… their reservations do not cause me to run away—no.”

“Three of the four, Stuart, have never met me. I haven't met them and I doubt if they know anything about my background.”

When Varney asked whether he’s prepared to face questions about his past behavior with women, Cain responded: “I'm ready for that -- do it,” adding that they were groundless accusations.

“They are going to raise it because the Democrats are going to want to try to embarrass me,” he said. “But they are not going to embarrass me because I'm not going to allow them to turn my confirmation, if I get there, into a circus. I'm simply not going to comment.”

Cain also denied knowing of any settlement being reached with a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

“If there were I didn't know about it,” he said. “The first one was a severance package after I left the Restaurant Association. If they used the word settlement I didn't even know about it. So I can't answer that question. It may have been, it may have been.”

Varney also asked whether he’s ready for the Senate confirmation hearings. Cain said: “Yeah I'm good -- I'm geared up for the hearings.”

“One of the reasons I'm geared up for it is, quite simply, this noise chamber causes a lot of people, including senators, to get wishy washy,” he added. ”But it doesn't cause me to want to withdraw. I'm not withdrawing. That's not my nature.”