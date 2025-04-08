Head of FAA's Air Traffic Organization Tim Arel resigning after 40 years of federal service

FOX Business has confirmed that Tim Arel, Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Air Traffic Organization (ATO), is resigning after four decades of federal service.

Arel has led the ATO, which oversees the nation’s air traffic control system, through a period of growing scrutiny and recent high-profile safety issues.

According to a statement from the FAA, "Tim Arel, ATO Chief Operating Officer, is choosing to retire as part of the DOT’s voluntary deferred resignation program."

The agency said Arel had already planned to retire by the end of 2025, but will stay on for several more months to support a smooth leadership transition.



UNITED AIRLINES RECEIVES FAA APPROVAL FOR FIRST STARLINK-EQUIPPED PLANE, SCHEDULES FIRST FLIGHT FOR MAY

Arel’s departure comes as the FAA faces ongoing pressure to address safety concerns in the U.S. airspace system. The FAA recently replaced the entire air traffic control management team at Reagan National Airport (DCA) following a physical altercation inside the control tower and a fatal crash in January.

On Jan. 29, 2025, an American Airlines jet collided mid-air with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River while approaching DCA. All 67 people onboard the two aircraft were killed. Early investigations revealed the helicopter was flying higher than allowed during a training mission.

UNITED, DELTA ISSUE TRAVEL WAIVERS FOLLOWING AMERICAN AIRLINES MIDAIR COLLISION NEAR DC

The FAA responded by restricting helicopter traffic near the airport and increasing tower staffing, which could slow down flight arrivals. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also issued urgent safety recommendations to help prevent future mid-air collisions near busy airports.

In a statement regarding the changes at DCA, the FAA said, "We brought in a new DCA management team to ensure strong support for the workforce."

"Their priorities will include: reviewing safety data trends while preventing/correcting drift, performance management and ensuring facility training is robust and consistently meets national standards."



GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO



According to reporting from the Metropolitan Washington Airport Association, DCA averaged 392 departing flights per day in January of this year.