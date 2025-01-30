United, Delta issue travel waivers following American Airlines midair collision near DC

Airlines issued travel fee waivers for passengers after a deadly midair collision near Washington, D.C., temporarily halted operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

United Airlines said Thursday that it issued a waiver for travelers who are booked on flights heading to or leaving from the Arlington, Virginia, airport. Passengers who have flights through Saturday will be able to reschedule their trip without getting hit with change fees and fare differences, according to United.

Delta also issued a travel waiver for people traveling on Thursday to and from Reagan National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

DC PLANE CRASH INVESTIGATORS TO REVIEW COMMUNICATION BETWEEN 2 AIRCRAFT: SENATOR

United CEO Scott Kirby issued a statement Thursday about the collision, saying the airline is in touch with its "colleagues at American Airlines and will continue to offer any assistance and support they may need."

The airport posted on X that its flight operations resumed at 11 a.m. and that all airport roads and terminals are open. However, since some flights have been delayed or canceled, the airport is encouraging passengers to check with their airline for specific flight information.

RECOVERY EFFORTS UNDERWAY AFTER AMERICAN AIRLINES JET, MILITARY HELICOPTER COLLIDE MIDAIR NEAR DC

American Eagle Flight 5342 was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to the nation's capital when it was "involved in an accident" at Reagan National Airport, American Airlines said. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft, which was operated by American Airlines' subsidiary PSA Airlines.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the immense effort from hundreds of first responders, authorities switched from a rescue operation to a recovery operation on Thursday, according to Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly.

Officials don't believe there are any survivors and have already recovered at least 27 bodies from the Potomac River.