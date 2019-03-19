Here’s how much 2020 Democratic candidates have raised

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised a record amount in the 24 hours after launching his presidential campaign, outpacing the previous record-holder Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Continue Reading Below

Sanders’ campaign sent an email to supporters saying it was “bad news" that the Vermont senator had been outraised.

“Beto O’Rourke announced that he raised more money than us on the first day of his presidential campaign,” Sanders’ note read. “The good news is, we more than likely had a lot more individual donations than he did.”

The message continued on to read that the campaign “can’t afford” to be dramatically outspent and asked supporters for a $3 donation.

As the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls becomes crowded – here’s a look at the fundraising amounts disclosed by a handful of campaigns, most of which are relying on grassroots financial support.

Advertisement

Beto O’Rourke

Former Texas lawmaker and declared 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign said Monday it raised a record-breaking amount in the first 24 hours after his candidacy was announced.

O’Rourke received $6.1 million in online contributions, according to his campaign, which included funds from every state and territory in the U.S. The contributions did not include money from PACs, corporations or special interests.

“In just 24 hours, Americans across this country came together to prove that it is possible to run a true grassroots campaign for president -- a campaign by all of us for all of us that answers not to the PACs, corporations and special interests but to the people,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

The former Texas lawmaker, who lost his 2018 Senate race to Republican Ted Cruz, launched his campaign on Thursday.

Bernie Sanders

FILE - In this April 4, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responds to a question during a town hall meeting in Jackson, Miss. Sanders announced Monday, May 21, 2018, that he intends to seek re-election in 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. S (A) Expand

Sanders raised more than $5.9 million in the first full day after he launched his campaign. More than 223,000 individuals donated to Sanders’ campaign, including supporters from all 50 states. Sanders’ team referred to the initial influx as an “unprecedented grassroots campaign.”

The Vermont senator ran his 2016 campaign the same way, relying on small donations rather than the institutionalized financial support of PACs or corporations. For example, in April 2016 the average donation to his campaign was slightly less than $26, while only 3 percent of individual donors gave the maximum $2,700.

This has emerged as a leading trend among progressives in the run-up to 2020.

Kamala Harris

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., greets the audience at George Washington University in Washington, during an event kicking off her book tour. Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her (AP) Expand

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who declared her candidacy earlier this year, raised $1.5 million in the 24 hours following her announcement. That included $1 million in the first 12 hours. The average donation was about $37, among 38,000 donors.

Harris will not be accepting donations from PACs.

She served as the attorney general in California until 2017, when she joined Congress.

Amy Klobuchar

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2109 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised more than $1 million within the first 48 hours after she launched her campaign, far less than the totals of some of her colleagues.

Klobuchar will also not accept donations from PACs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign did not publicly disclose how much it raised in the first 24 hours after she declared her candidacy, but according to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), she raised more than $299,000 after announcing that she was forming an exploratory committee. According to Politico, that included more than 8,000 donations on the day that she announced the committee – with an average donation amount of about $37.