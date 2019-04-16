Eva Longoria, Ben Affleck among Kamala Harris' celebrity donors

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris appears popular among the celebrity crowd, who are contributing impressive sums to her 2020 presidential campaign.

Harris raised $12 million from donors in the first quarter of 2019. She is not accepting donations from PACs.

And while her campaign said most of the donations were under $100, celebrities gave much larger sums.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times and Politico, during the first three months of 2019 Harris received $5,600 from “The Hunger Games” actress Elizabeth Banks, $5,400 from “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria Baston, $2,800 from actor Ben Affleck, $525 from actress and comedian Lily Tomlin, in addition to $500 from actress, comedian and Emmy award-winning writer Wanda Sykes. Smaller donations also came from actresses Alison Pill and America Ferrera.

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams – known for everything from some of the Star Wars movies to Mission Impossible films and the “Lost” TV series – donated $2,800 to Harris’ campaign. Lee Daniels, known for the movie “Precious” and the TV series “Empire” – donated $2,700.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of DreamWorks Animation, gave $2,800, while Gary Newman, former Fox Television Group executive, contributed $2,700.

Last month, J.J. Abrams and his wife hosted a Hollywood fundraiser for Harris at their home – where tickets cost $2,800 apiece, as first reported by Variety.

According to the L.A. Times, Harris has raised more than $1.7 million from the entertainment industry over the past ten years from a number of donors which are said to include actresses Jane Fonda and Kerry Washington, as well as actor Leonardo DiCaprio.