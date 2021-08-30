Expand / Collapse search
Government Spending

Government shutdown 2021: GOP lawmaker says Democrats have had ‘zero’ response to debt limit expiring

US government less than 9 days away from another shutdown

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., warns about the impending government shutdown.

US 9 days away from government shutdown: Rep. Smith

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., warns about the impending government shutdown. 

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., warned the U.S. is less than 9 days away from another government shutdown over the debt limit on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. JASON SMITH: The debt limit expired 30 days ago and Democrats have done zero in trying to respond to that. 

We actually sent a letter to the House and Senate leadership back in the middle of July from the House Republicans on the Budget Committee asking for conversation, talks, communications in regard to the debt ceiling. We've heard crickets.

In regards to the government shutdown, we are less than nine legislative days from a government shutdown. And yet all with they are focused on is spending a different $3.5 trillion to reward their political friends, allies and donors. Nothing in regards to funding the operations of government. 

US DEFICIT PROJECTED TO HIT $3T IN 2021 AFTER BIDEN'S CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BILL

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., warns on a potential government shutdown and the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan, arguing the president has been 'reckless.'

Rep. Smith: Every policy the Democrats are pushing 'makes all the crises worse'

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., warns on a potential government shutdown and the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan, arguing the president has been 'reckless.'


 