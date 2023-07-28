GOP Rep. Nancy Mace claims Biden family received over $50M from influence peddling scheme

As Republican calls grow to pursue impeachment against President Biden, one member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee is detailing just how deep the Biden family’s pockets go.

"Based on the evidence I've seen so far, I think the number is going to be north of $50 million that we're talking about here," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"This will go down as one of the most politically corrupt presidents and families in U.S. history," she added. "And we've got to show and prove it to the American people. We've got to show them everything that we have."

Other committee members have signaled that up to $100 million flowed through the then-second family, as Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings are currently at the center of a criminal probe.

In recent hearings, House Oversight has brought forth bank records, tax records, text messages and emails implicating President Biden in his son’s suspicious, overseas business transactions. Whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also recently testified that federal prosecutors stonewalled the investigation into the Bidens’ business dealings.

Additionally, a plea deal for Hunter Biden around federal tax crimes fell apart in court this week, which Rep. Mace pointed out could mean more serious charges are coming.

"It's enormous," Mace said of the Biden family's profits. "It's mind-boggling that the DOJ, the FBI, the IRS has sat on their hands and done absolutely nothing when they've seen that kind of money flowing through dozens and dozens of shell companies."

"The bribes, the payoffs, the money laundering, the racketeering, everything that's been going on, and no one in that family has been held accountable. And it's wrong," she continued to criticize.

She emphasized that the president "should be getting nervous right now" as evidence starts "adding up."

"Thank goodness for the judge earlier this week that saw the plea deal for what it was. [Hunter] should not have had a sweetheart plea deal in the middle of an investigation," Mace said. "Everything that Joe Biden has said about Hunter Biden and these business deals, it has turned out to be an absolute lie."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Reps. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., have all teased the idea of bringing forth an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Rep. Mace couldn’t clarify when an impeachment effort would happen, but argued it would give Congress more leverage for future evidence.

"We've got to use every tool in our toolbox because the American people don't trust Congress. And we have to show every single piece of evidence so that they can trust the evidence," she noted, "they can trust the truth when we deliver it to them with all the evidence that is becoming overwhelming."

"I don't know how Joe Biden runs for president after all of this and what's coming out."

On Monday, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is set to stand in front of House Oversight lawmakers for a transcribed interview.

The White House press office did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.