Germany calls for new talks on transatlantic trade agreement: report

Germany is calling for renewed negotiations over a free trade agreement between the U.S. and European Union, Reuters reported Sunday.

"We should resume negotiations on a transatlantic free trade agreement," Christian Lindner, the finance minister of Europe's largest economy, told the Handelsblatt newspaper, Reuters reported.

"Especially now in the [Ukraine] crisis, it is becoming clear how important free trade is with partners around the world who share our values," Lindner said.

The U.S. embassy in Berlin didn't respond directly to Lindner's comments but said an existing U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council ensured that current policies support global growth, Reuters reported.

"The current crisis shows the United States and Germany, and the European Union, are indispensable partners," the embassy said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Previous negotiations over a free-trade pact with Europe, called the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), were halted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.