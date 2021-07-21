Jessica Chasmar

Biden admin extends border restrictions, prolonging economic suffering of small businesses, border communities
The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was extending the ban on nonessential travel, such as tourism, at the land borders with Canada and Mexico for another month, prolonging the economic turmoil U.S. border businesses have faced since the pandemic began over a year ago.
Texas Dem doubles down on statement that economy is ‘wide open’ as Biden extends border restrictions
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, doubled down on his comments that employment had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and that the economy is "wide open," despite the devastating impact of the Biden administration’s southern border closure on his district’s small businesses.