Biden plans to call for end to normal trade relations with Russia

Biden will make the announcement Friday alongside other G7 and European Union leaders, according to a report

President Biden on Friday reportedly plans to call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia that will allow for increased tariffs on imports from the country in addition to the crushing sanctions already imposed as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Biden will make the announcement alongside other G7 and European Union leaders, according to Bloomberg News. 

The move has bipartisan support and will require Congress to act to repeal Russia's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status, according to Reuters. 

Russia’s economy is struggling under the weight of the sanctions and a deep recession is predicted in the country by the International Monetary Fund. 

President Biden meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, not pictured, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Washington, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens.  (Associated Press / AP Newsroom)

This week the president also said the U.S. will ban oil, natural gas and coal imports from Russia. 