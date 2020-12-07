For Georgia runoff elections, conservative groups pour millions into make-or-break Senate contests

A host of conservative groups are pouring millions of dollars and deploying activists in an attempt to ensure Georgia's two upcoming Senate races go red.

In total, at least $15 million is being spent by five conservative organizations -- the Club for Growth, Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List, Heritage Action for America, Catholic Vote and Tea Party Patriots -- collectively known as the "Save America Coalition."

The bulk of the funds come from Club for Growth, with $10 million directed towards get out the vote efforts and television ad buys. Meanwhile, Heritage Action is pledging to spend at least $1 million, knock on 500,000 doors, and make one million calls before the two Jan. 5 runoffs.

On Monday, Students for Life Action also told Fox News that it planned to talkwith over 14,000 voters and knock on nearly 70,000 doors in the Atlanta, Georgia suburbs.

The massive resource haul emphasizes how important winning the Senate is for Republicans as President-elect Biden prepares to take the White House and Democrats maintain their majority in the House. While Republicans just need one seat to maintain a majority, Democrats need two to achieve a tie that can be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Without a Republican majority, conservatives wouldn't have the Senate as a check against liberal policies on health care reform, abortion, and environmental regulation.

The Senate also plays a key role in confirming Biden's nominees like Xavier Becerra, who could have wide-reaching impacts on major issues if a Democratic Senate approves him for Health and Human Services secretary.

SBA List President Marjorie Danenfelser argued Monday that Becerra's nomination "underscores the importance of winning in Georgia to prevent pro-abortion forces from taking control of the U.S. Senate."

"Republican senators must stand firm and stop this unacceptable nomination from going forward," she added. SFLA also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to reject Becerra's nomination.

Danenfelser's Women Speak Out (WSO) PAC started a $4 million effort for the runoffs, expanding on its $52 million effort to re-elect President Trump this November. The group says its multi-channel campaign will involve digital ads, voter calls and texts, door-to-door canvassing, and voter mail.

Mallory Quigley, National Spokesperson for WSO, said the PAC intends to nearly double its original plans for supporting Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- pledging to make 750,000 in-person visits to voters at their doors.

Meanwhile, data from ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG found that $329 million in advertising has either been spent or reserved, and spending could reach as high as $500 million.

And ad prices in Atlanta and Savannah have increased-- an ad that would have cost $8,000 in the Peach State capitol in July now costs $18,000. Savannah’s ad rates have increased by almost 20 times, according to The Associated Press.

Campaign finance disclosures suggest Republicans have an outside fundraising advantage. The National Republican Senatorial Committee reported raising $75.5 million since Oct. 15. Meanwhile, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raised $31.6 in the same period.

