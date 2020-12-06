Ad spending in Georgia Senate races exceeds $329M since Election Day

Advertising spending in Georgia has exceeded $329 million since Election Day as lawmakers descend on the state to sway voters in two highly anticipated Senate runoffs.

On Jan. 5, races between Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock will determine the fate of the Senate’s control.

Both Republicans and Democrats are spending en masse, after President-elect Joe Biden became the first Democrat to take the state since former President Bill Clinton.

Data from ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG found that $329 million in advertising has either been spent or reserved, and spending could reach as high as $500 million.

And ad prices in Atlanta and Savannah have increased-- an ad that would have cost $8,000 in the Peach State capitol in July now costs $18,000. Savannah’s ad rates have increased by almost 20 times, according to The Associated Press.

Campaign finance disclosures suggest Republicans have an outside fundraising advantage. The National Republican Senatorial Committee reported raising $75.5 million since Oct. 15. Meanwhile, the Democrat Senatorial Committee raised $31.6 in the same period.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, reported raising $71 million since Election Day, while Democratic rival Senate Majority PAC raised $10.2 million.

Candidates won’t have to make their own finances public until Dec. 24.

Stacey Abrams’ organization Fair Fight reported it had raised $34.5 million between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23.

Both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are traveling to Georgia to campaign for the Senate races. On Saturday night Trump urged supporters in a rally to vote, despite the fact that he thought Georgia’s presidential election had been “rigged.”

The Senate currently stands 50-48 in favor of Republicans. Republicans need to win at least one seat to hold the majority. If they don’t, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaking vote.