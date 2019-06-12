George Papadopoulos: Undercover FBI wiretaps will exonerate me

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser at the center of the Russia investigations for allegedly having "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of emails during the 2016 presidential election, said transcripts that have not yet been made public will expose the truth about what went on and the origin of the Russia investigation. He believes they will reveal his innocence.

“I told no one about emails so that's why when you see these transcripts … the transcripts are going to completely exonerate me and show that not only was I telling these informants I had absolutely nothing to do with the Russians, but what the informants were actually telling me I thought was treason,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

“You're probably going to see some transcripts with me using the word treason a lot -- that Donald Trump and myself and the campaign had nothing to do with whatever these people mentioned,” he explained.

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., last month told Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures” that transcripts from undercover FBI investigations can be potential game-changers in the Russia investigation.

Papadopoulos believes that information will reveal that the FISA court was “cherry picking strange information” that could lead to a “conspiracy case on the other side.”

“When they are revealed, you're going to see a lot of talk about Israel -- that segment of the Mueller report is going to make a lot more sense and it's going to clearly show that anybody who had an opposing view to the Obama administration or those promoting an agenda that was anathema to what they wanted was being targeted,” he said.