Gen. Jack Keane, Hans Humes on Venezuela's socialist dictator Maduro's potential exit

Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane is sounding the alarm that U.S. military intervention in Venezuela is probable should embattled president Nicolás Maduro attempt to hurt his civilians.

“I still think that, while a military option is on the table, Trish, I don’t believe the United States will seriously consider a military option until such time as there is consensus in the region to do it,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime” Wednesday.

Keane also explained when the U.S. military may take action and intervene in Venezuela.

“If you get the civil protests at the level they should be at, and he [Maduro] unleashes the military on that—you know, he’s kind of held his military back because I think he doesn’t want them to be directly involved in harming them people,” he said. “He’s used his goons largely, his para-military force and some of his police to do it…That would likely be a turning point, if something like that happened.”

Meanwhile, Greylock Capital CEO Hans Humes, an expert on the Venezuelan crisis, insists it’s time for the U.S. to be more aggressive about amnesty to Maduro and his inner circle in order to protect the Venezuelan people and their assets.

“You’re dealing with people in the regime who are relatively well-practiced at doing this kind of thing. So I think we have to expect they have more staying power than we would think given their financial resources,” he told Trish Regan. “If the plan would be that Maduro decides, ‘Well, even if I have few resources and revenues, I’ll starve the people to pay the generals to keep me in power’… We'll probably have to come up with a game plan… a well fleshed-out amnesty package, to say, ‘Listen, this is clearly unsustainable. If you leave now, you get this. Otherwise, who knows?’”