Howard Schultz: Mueller probe a prime example of government dysfunction

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is considering an independent bid for president in 2020, said Americans were not interested in the Mueller investigation of President Trump and Russia collusion during the 2016 election.

“For the last 7 weeks as I traveled the country,” he said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday, “The American people have not asked me about that investigation.”

Schultz said Trump and Democrats are not working in Americans’ best interests.

“I think to see the President of the United States now kind of spiking the ball and celebrating the fact that there wasn’t collusion and now the Democrats unwilling to let it go—this is just another prime example of the fact that we are not seeing the government work on behalf of the American people,” he said.

Schultz said there’s many issues that require “leadership” including supporting Israel, that could benefit the nation, but “the ideology on both sides” is preventing the government from compromising. And in Schutlz’ opinion Americans are “disgusted and “embarrassed” about all of it. Because of this, Schultz said a “vast majority” of Americans are willing to listen to what he has to say.

“I’m quite enthused,” he said. “Because given the choice between reelecting Donald Trump and a socialist democrat on the other side, I think there’s a great opportunity if I decide to run for president to get to 270.”