Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Ford Motor Co's X account posts 'Israel is a terrorist state,' calls to 'Free Palestine'

Ford's X account sends series of now-deleted messages criticizing Israel, supporting Palestinians

close
Incoming U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to weigh in on the Trump administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war. video

Huckabee spotlights ‘sad fact’ that Israel’s security is ‘in their own hands’

Incoming U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to weigh in on the Trump administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war.

A series of anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages were sent from Ford Motor Co.'s account on the X social media platform on Monday before being deleted, sparking speculation over the source of the posts.

A Ford showroom

Ford's X account sent out multiple posts Monday in support of Palestinians and criticizing Israel. (Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.10 0.00 0.00%

Ford Motor Co.

The now-deleted messages sent from Ford's handle included posts stating, "Israel is a terrorist state," "Free Palestine" and "ALL EYES ON GAZA."

Ford's X account showing anti-Israel messages

Anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages were posted to Ford Motor Co.'s X account on Monday. (Fox News)

Several X users wrote that it appeared Ford's account had been hacked, including pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who said the automaker's account "must have been hacked by the Free Palestine movement."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When reached for comment, Ford told FOX Business in a statement, "Our X account was briefly compromised and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford. We are investigating the issue."