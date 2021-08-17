Expand / Collapse search
Forbes slams 'outrageous' NYC vaccine mandates, calls out de Blasio's 'inconsistent' COVID restrictions

New York City becomes the first to require vaccine proof for indoor businesses

Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes torched New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID restrictions during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing the vaccine mandate will "hurt the restaurant business."

STEVE FORBES: It's absolutely outrageous you don't have vaccine proof to get on a subway or to go on a bus, and this is a form of, de Blasio is against voter I.D. Well, this is a form of I.D.

I think it's going to hurt the restaurant business. And I think, I hope the restaurant tours get this thing overturned is going to hit them at a time when they are just beginning to recover from what happened before. And again, it's so inconsistent. Subway's OK. Restaurants -- no. I don't get it. 

