LIFESTYLE

Fewer Americans 'thriving' since last summer: poll

The percentage of Americans feeling daily stress and worry is 'in line with pandemic levels' of 2020

Fewer Americans are "thriving" compared to June 2021 amid record-high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

June 2020 marked a 41-year high for the percentage of Americans who felt they were thriving at 59.2%, according to Gallup's Life Evaluation Index, which classifies Americans as "thriving," "struggling" or "suffering."

A pedestrian holds shopping bags in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. ( David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

That percentage dropped to 53.2% in February — the lowest since June 2021 — poll results captured between Feb. 15-23 show.

The percentage of Americans who are suffering remained relatively low at 3.9% in February.

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Glendale, California January 12, 2022.  ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) / AP Newsroom)

Prior to the high in June 2021, there was a nearly 10-year high percentage of Americans thriving in 2017.

Between October 2020 and June 2021, self-identified Democrats who described themselves as thriving increased from 42.4% to 58.1%. Thriving independents increased from 48.7% to 55.8%, and thriving Republicans decreased from 69.9% to 64.7%.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP / AP Images)

The percentage of Americans feeling daily stress and worry is "in line with pandemic levels" of 2020, according to Gallup, with 47% of respondents feeling daily stress and 40% feeling worry.

COVID-19, 40-year high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have contributed to the decrease in thriving Americans, the poll notes.