Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen: LIVE Testimony

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to deliver congressional testimony against the tech giant on Tuesday morning before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security at 10 am ET.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 330.40 +4.17 +1.28%

The event follows a massive outage that knocked the social media giant offline for hours in one of the longest meltdowns in its history. It also erased around $7 billion off founder Mark Zuckerberg's net worth.

Follow the testimony and Q&A on the FOX Business Blog . Mobile users click here .