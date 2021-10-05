Expand / Collapse search
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen: LIVE Testimony

Facebook shares fell 5% after the outage but have still gained 20% YTD

Senate hearing with Facebook whistleblower

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to deliver congressional testimony against the tech giant on Tuesday morning before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security at 10 am ET. 

In this Sept. 16, 2021, photo provided by CBS, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks with CBS' Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes," in an episode that aired Sunday, Oct. 3. (Robert Fortunato/CBS News/60 Minutes via AP) (AP Newsroom)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FB FACEBOOK, INC. 330.40 +4.17 +1.28%

The event follows a massive outage that knocked the social media giant offline for hours in one of the longest meltdowns in its history. It also erased around $7 billion off founder Mark Zuckerberg's net worth. 

