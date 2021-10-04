Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffering from widespread outages

Facebook's platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, are suffering from widespread outages Monday.

FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSSES COMPANY OF ‘TEARING OUR SOCIETIES APART’

According to DownDetecter, thousands of users across the globe began reporting outages on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Oculus around 11 a.m. Monday.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Facebook did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment on the cause of the outages.

The issue comes less than 24 hours before whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to testify against the social media giant. On Sunday, Haugen was revealed on CBS' "60 Minutes" as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that Facebook's own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarization and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls' mental health.

The Wall Street Journal filed a series of reports, dubbed "The Facebook Files," which paint a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests instead of the public good. Facebook has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 324.40 -18.61 -5.43%

Facebook shares have fallen more than 5% during Monday's trading session, putting the company on track for its worst trading day in nearly a year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While it is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, one on a global scale is rare.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 324.22 -18.79 -5.48% TMUS T-MOBILE US, INC. 125.51 -1.25 -0.99% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 54.38 +0.07 +0.14% T AT&T, INC. 27.20 +0.04 +0.13% GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,664.52 -66.34 -2.43% TWTR TWITTER, INC. 58.18 -3.75 -6.06% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,193.24 -90.02 -2.74% ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 257.49 -10.03 -3.75%

In addition to Facebook, DownDetector reported that T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Zoom and Amazon Web Services users have also reported outages. However, a Verizon spokesperson clarified to FOX Business that the company "never experienced a service disruption" and that its "network remains fully operational."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.