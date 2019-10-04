Exclusive: Here's what Ivanka Trump thinks of the impeachment inquiry

Ivanka Trump told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on Friday that the Democrats attempt to impeach the president won’t get in the way of what’s most important to the White House: Fighting for the American people.

“We have our priorities in the White House," she said. "We are fighting every day for the American worker. We’re fighting every day to improve the quality of life for every single person in this country and we’re delivering in that fight and on that promise -- that’s our priority.”

But getting the United States-Mexican-Canada Agreement, the free-trade agreement that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, ratified by Congress is also essential.

The agreement provides a framework for trade with the American's biggest trading partners: Canada and Mexico. But Mexico is the only country to ratify the deal.

Despite the impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the trade deal is forging ahead.

“We’re moving ahead on USMCA hoping to be on a path, a continuing path to ‘yes,’” Pelosi said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Trump, who serves as senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, also discussed the importance of increasing jobs in America. Trump and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced a new jobs initiative that is expected to create 250,000 IT-training opportunities.

“For many decades we’ve been told that there’s one path A in America and that’s 4 year university and that path is not available to every American and that path is not right for every American,” she said. “So, while I would never denigrate our university ecosystem, it’s the best in the world, we need to celebrate the multiple pathways it exists in America for success. And in this booming economy there are so many.”

FOX Business’ Suzanne O’Halloran and Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.