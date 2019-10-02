Melania Trump visits America's national parks — Here are the most popular spots

On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump visited national parks in Wyoming, as part of her “Be Best” initiative.

Trump is encouraging fourth graders to spend more time outdoors by visiting national parks and getting National Park Service (NPS) passes, the White House said.

Trump tweeted that along with a group of boy scouts, the group of students saw a lot of nature's beauty.

Overall in the U.S., there are 418 parks within the NPS. Of those, only 60 are titled as official “national parks,” according to the NPS.

There are two major national parks in the state: Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

In 1872, Yellowstone became the first established national park in the U.S., according to its website.

It is also the fifth-most popular among the 60 titled national parks, according to the NPS.

Here are the top five national parks in the U.S. and how many people visited them in 2018, according to the NPS.

5. Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming

4. Zion National Park in Utah

3. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

2. Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, between North Carolina and Tennessee