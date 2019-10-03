Ivanka Trump, Google CEO Pichai to create 250,000 IT training opportunities

Throughout Trump’s presidency, the administration has said it's a goal to increase job opportunities in America. The U.S. has recently recorded large advancements in employment and unemployment is sitting at a 50-year low.

Senior adviser to her father, President Trump, Ivanka Trump, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new IT training program that's projected to create thousands of jobs. The two appeared together at El Centro College in Dallas Texas.

"Today, 250,000 job openings exist." - Ivanka Trump, Senior adviser to the president

“I’m proud to be here today as part of the pledge to America’s workers and to take the commitment even further," Pichai said. “As part of this pledge, we’ve come into creating 250,000 new training opportunities for American workers over the next five years.”

“I cannot tell you how excited we are about this,” Ivanka Trump said. “IT is such a critical industry to this nation. Today, in large part because of historically low unemployment, a booming economy, high demand in great-paying fields like IT support, all of our students here are going to be great beneficiaries of the tremendous opportunity to secure jobs.”

Google is pledging a $2.5-million grant to launch the program at over 100 community colleges. The program entails a six-month qualification training in IT support. Upon completion and job inquiry, there's no degree required.

“Our goal through this pledge is to fill those opportunities with the next generation of talent and to create pathways for workers who may be looking to learn a new skill or learn a new trade,” Trump said.

While in Dallas, Trump also took the time to address employment success in the Lone Star state.

“Today in Texas, we see near historic lows across every relevant metric in terms of economic success." - Ivanka Trump, Senior adviser to the president

"Since the election, Texas has added 750,000 jobs to the economy and wages are up," Trump said. "Wages and salaries, since tax cuts passed, have increased by 5 percent. So we're very very excited about the environment that we see here."