Pelosi: USMCA is moving ahead

Despite being dealt with an impeachment inquiry, President Trump has had a successful week on the trade front and it may get even better for Canada and Mexico.

“We’re moving ahead on USMCA hoping to be on a path, a continuing path to ‘yes’” said Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, formerly NAFTA, is key for the U.S. economy as it includes our biggest trading partners to the north and south. All the countries have agreed to the deal and it just needs to be ratified by Congress.

"It will improve the economy in my part of the country," said Senator Mike Rounds (R) South Dakota during an interview on FOX Business' Varney and Company.

Trump, while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, sealed a trade deal with Japan for phase one.

He also indicated that the Chinese are willing to work towards a deal, saying one may come “sooner than you think,"

