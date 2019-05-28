EU elections foreshadow rejection of 'center ground' politics for 2020 U.S. election: Raheem Kassam

Human Events Global Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam told FOX Business that the EU elections demonstrate that there is a rejection of the “center ground” of European politics right now.

Continue Reading Below

“I think what you’re getting here is a fundamental reorientation, no longer left versus right in Europe but the haves versus the have nots,” he said on “Making Money” Tuesday.

For example, Kassam points out that just six weeks ago there was no such thing as the Brexit party and all of a sudden they are now part of the majority of European parliament.

“Nigel Farage has built up this team of people on the left, people on the center and people on the right of British politics to all come together and say enough is enough,” he said. “We voted in 2016 to leave the European Union. We haven’t left the European Union and it is time to do something about it. So they won 29 seats in the European parliamentary elections. That makes them the single largest party inside of the European parliament full stop.”

In addition to the Brexit Party’s success, Kassam adds that there were also victories for many liberal and “hard left green” candidates. He believes that the reason many establishment candidates did so poorly is because they “suffered from over hyping their own expectations about how they would do.”

Advertisement

However, as Britain looks for a new prime minister after Theresa May’s resignation, Kassam says it is likely that they will get the same old establishment type candidate. While Boris Johnson is viewed as one of the favorites, Kassam believes that he isn’t as favorable to the UK as the United States believes.

“He was a never Trumper in 2015 and 16. He said that Trump was not really welcome in Britain. He is not a right-winger by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “He’s put on the table a second referendum, for example, to follow up on the 2016 one. So the conservative party based in the United Kingdom is scratching their heads thinking well we didn’t even vote for them this time, they lost in the local elections last month. They keep losing but they are not changing tact. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Kassam believes the outcome of the EU elections are foreshadowing what's to come in 2020 for the United States with candidates like Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., successfully pushing a “left wing populist message.”

“They will get a lot of sympathy. They will get a lot of boon to their standpoints in the next election as far as they’re concerned from what they’re seeing taking place in Europe at the moment. So what’s going to happen in America next year I think will be very similar to what we saw in Europe, the real right pushing through but the real left destroying the Democrat establishment.”