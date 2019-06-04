Trump tells Theresa May a 'very fair' trade deal coming after Brexit

President Trump promised outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May during a business roundtable on Tuesday that the U.S. would strike a substantial post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Continue Reading Below

“We're going to be working on that today and even a little bit tomorrow and probably into the next couple of weeks. But I think we’ll have a very, very substantial trade deal. It’ll be a very fair deal, and I think it’s something we both want to do,” Trump said during the second day of his state visit to Britain.

May is set to resign on Friday as prime minister after repeatedly failing to get Parliament to pass her Brexit plan. According to The Associated Press, she will continue as a member of Parliament after she steps down.

Trump thanked May for doing a “fantastic job,” and asked her to “stick around” as a prime minister.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around,” he said. “Let’s do this deal.”

Advertisement

Trump’s assurances on a trans-Atlantic trade deal will likely provide a boon to pro-Brexiters, who have touted the possibility of a deal with the U.S. as one of the biggest rewards of Brexit.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, after pushing its original departure date back by several months because of a lack of agreement about what the deal should look like.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Trump said the next British prime minister should refuse to pay the $50 billion divorce bill and “walk away” if the EU doesn’t bow to its demands.