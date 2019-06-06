Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage eyeing Prime Minister vacancy

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has a message for candidates running for British Prime Minister.

“Deliver Brexit or I will take you on,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday in response to whether he planned to run.

The U.K. was meant to leave the European Union originally on March 29, but Farage believes that the candidates in the running for Prime Minister will not meet the new extension deadline which falls on Halloween.

Theresa May officially stepped down as the leader of the Conservative Party on Friday, but will stay on as Prime Minister until her replacement is selected. Currently declared contenders include the favorite, Boris Johnson.

President Trump, during his state visit to London, said that there would be a substantial trade-deal between the U.S. and U.K. after Brexit. The U.S. trade surplus with the U.K was $19.9 billion in 2018, according to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and the president said a deal could be worth two or three times more than that. Farage said that he intends to set up a meeting with top U.S. trade official Robert Lighthizer to jumpstart trade talks "over the next few weeks."

Liam Fox, U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade, told FOX Business on Wednesday that negotiations can’t begin until Britain exits the EU.