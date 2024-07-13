Elon Musk says he 'fully endorses' Trump after gunfire at Pennsylvania rally

Billionaire Elon Musk announced that he "fully supports" former President Trump after gunshots rang out at his Pennsylvania rally Saturday evening.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO announced in an X post that the former president has his unadulterated support following the incident.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote, with a video of the apparent attack.

Musk's endorsement came after multiple gunshots were fired in the former president's direction at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed to Fox News Digital that his father is in "great spirits" as he remains under observation, saying that the presumptive Republican nominee would "never stop fighting to save America."

"I just spoke to my father on the phone, and he is in great spirits," Trump Jr. said. "He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him."

Trump's condition is unclear.

Musk's statement of strong support came just one day after he reportedly donated to America PAC, a super political action committee working to elect Trump.

Bloomberg , citing sources familiar with the donations, said that he donated an undisclosed amount of money to the pro-Trump PAC.

He previously said that he was not planning on donating to a campaign in a post on X in March.

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," he wrote .

In the past year, Musk has grown increasingly vocal about his political leanings.

In the months leading up to the election, Musk scorched President Biden on X for his immigration policies and unambiguously sided with conservatives.

In September, he visited the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas, declaring the "situation is beyond insane and growing fast."

He has also criticized the Biden administration following the brutal killing of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia by an illegal immigrant.

"Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point," Musk wrote.

"That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior."

"It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and *still* not get deported!"