Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk says he 'fully endorses' Trump after gunfire at Pennsylvania rally

Elon Musk said he 'fully endorses President Trump and hopes for his rapid recovery'

Billionaire Elon Musk announced that he "fully supports" former President Trump after gunshots rang out at his Pennsylvania rally Saturday evening.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO announced in an X post that the former president has his unadulterated support following the incident.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote, with a video of the apparent attack.

ELON MUSK DONATES TO GROUP WORKING TO ELECT TRUMP: REPORT

Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk's endorsement came after multiple gunshots were fired in the former president's direction at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed to Fox News Digital that his father is in "great spirits" as he remains under observation, saying that the presumptive Republican nominee would "never stop fighting to save America."

"I just spoke to my father on the phone, and he is in great spirits," Trump Jr. said. "He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him."

Trump's condition is unclear.

Secret Service

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk's statement of strong support came just one day after he reportedly donated to America PAC, a super political action committee working to elect Trump.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the donations, said that he donated an undisclosed amount of money to the pro-Trump PAC.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Elon Musk, left, and Donald Trump. Elon Musk has reportedly donated an undisclosed amount of money to a super PAC supporting Turmp. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

He previously said that he was not planning on donating to a campaign in a post on X in March.

TRUMP REINSTATE BY META ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM IN EFFORT TO ‘ALLOW POLITICAL EXPRESSION’

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," he wrote.

Elon Musk at Mexican border in Eagle Pass Texas

Musk toured the border along the bank of the Rio Grande with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) to see firsthand the ongoing migrant crisis, which he has called a "serious issue."  (John Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the past year, Musk has grown increasingly vocal about his political leanings.

In the months leading up to the election, Musk scorched President Biden on X for his immigration policies and unambiguously sided with conservatives.

ELON MUSK WINS DISMISSAL OF $500M SEVERANCE SUIT FILED BY FIRED TWITTER WORKERS

In September, he visited the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas, declaring the "situation is beyond insane and growing fast." 

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times / Getty Images)

He has also criticized the Biden administration following the brutal killing of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia by an illegal immigrant.

"Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point," Musk wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior."

"It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and *still* not get deported!"