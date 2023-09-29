Elon Musk says border situation 'insane' after visiting Eagle Pass, Texas

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is deeply concerned about illegal immigration through the Mexican border.

Musk visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday and has since spoken out about his concerns regarding the illegal immigration crisis.

The social media mogul said of the border Friday that the "situation is beyond insane and growing fast."

Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X, has shown significant interest in the ongoing crisis along the border and has been posting about it frequently on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk toured the border along the bank of the Rio Grande with Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, to see firsthand the ongoing migrant crisis, which he has called a "serious issue."

At one point, Musk started a short live stream with personnel working to secure the border in Eagle Pass.

Musk, an immigrant himself, provided a verbal disclaimer about his views during the stream.

"As an immigrant to the United States, I'm extremely pro-immigrant. I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system and that we should let anyone in the country who is hard-working and honest and will be a contributor to the United States. We should have expedited legal approval for anyone who falls in that category," Musk said in the video.

He continued, "But by the same token, we should also not be allowing people in the country if they're breaking the law. That doesn't make sense. The law is there for a reason. I think we want to do both things."