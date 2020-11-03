Trump Jr.: Another coronavirus lockdown would destroy America for generations to come

Donald Trump Jr. warned Joe Biden would increase government control, taxes, and "shut down everything" if elected.

"You only get one shot at a V-shaped recovery. We got it," the president's son told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Election Day morning.

"Another lockdown would destroy America for generations to come," the Trump Organization executive vice president added.

"I mean that's Joe Biden's specialty. He did that with NAFTA. He did that with TPP. He did that shilling for China in their permanent status in the World Trade Organization for half a century. He's done nothing good for America and American jobs. He's been really good at exporting our American dream," he said.

After months on the campaign trail and wrapping up with President Trump in Michigan Monday night, Trump Jr. summed up the choice between "freedom versus tyranny, democracy versus socialism and marxism, which is today's Democrat Party platform."

The president's accomplishments include pulling out of endless wars, getting peace deals in the Middle East, taking on big pharma, and more, Trump Jr. said.

