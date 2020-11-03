Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Election

Trump Jr.: Another coronavirus lockdown would destroy America for generations to come

'You only get one shot at a V-shaped recovery,' Donald Trump Jr. said

close
Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. discusses his Election Day outlook.video

Donald Trump Jr. slams Biden as 'most corrupted and compromised' candidate in US history

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. discusses his Election Day outlook.

Donald Trump Jr. warned Joe Biden would increase government control, taxes, and "shut down everything" if elected.

Continue Reading Below

"You only get one shot at a V-shaped recovery. We got it," the president's son told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Election Day morning.

"Another lockdown would destroy America for generations to come," the Trump Organization executive vice president added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I mean that's Joe Biden's specialty. He did that with NAFTA. He did that with TPP. He did that shilling for China in their permanent status in the World Trade Organization for half a century. He's done nothing good for America and American jobs. He's been really good at exporting our American dream," he said.

WHAT A TRUMP OR BIDEN VICTORY WOULD MEAN FOR YOUR MONEY

After months on the campaign trail and wrapping up with President Trump in Michigan Monday night, Trump Jr. summed up the choice between "freedom versus tyranny, democracy versus socialism and marxism, which is today's Democrat Party platform."

President Donald Trump watches as Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a campaign event at the Kenosha Regional Airport Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The president's accomplishments include pulling out of endless wars, getting peace deals in the Middle East, taking on big pharma, and more, Trump Jr. said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS