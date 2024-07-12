Elon Musk donates to group working to elect Trump: report

Elon Musk has reportedly donated to America PAC, a super political action committee working to elect former President Trump.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the donations, said that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO donated an undisclosed amount of money to the pro-Trump PAC.

The PAC is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 17, the outlet noted.

Musk has not publicly endorsed a candidate for the 2024 race, but has increasingly weighed in on politics on X.

In the months leading up to the election, Musk scorched President Biden on X for his immigration policies and unambiguously sided with conservatives.

In September, he visited the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas, declaring the "situation is beyond insane and growing fast."

He has also criticized the Biden administration following the brutal killing of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia by an illegal migrant.

"Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point," Musk wrote.

"That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior."

"It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and *still* not get deported!"

He previously said that he was not planning on donating to a campaign in a post on X in March.

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," he wrote.

Musk's reported donation comes as Make America Great Again Inc., a top super PAC, says it raked in $104 million during the April-June second quarter of 2024 fundraising for Trump's campaign.

Trump's campaign previously showcased that it and the Republican National Committee hauled in a staggering $331 million in the past three months, topping the massive $264 million raked in by President Biden's reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the second quarter.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.