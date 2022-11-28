Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington

Musk also has Coke cans strewn across his nightstand

Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen discuss Donald Trump's Twitter being reinstated and the House GOP's agenda on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Elon Musk reactivates Donald Trump's Twitter account as others flee platform

Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen discuss Donald Trump's Twitter being reinstated and the House GOP's agenda on 'The Evening Edit.'

Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk sleeps with two handguns within arm's reach and a painting of George Washington on his nightstand, he revealed in a Monday tweet.

Musk shared a photo of his bedside table Monday morning, showing it strewn with empty Coke cans, a sci-fi-looking revolver, as well as a flintlock pistol in an elaborate case.

The pistol's case had a rendition of George Washington crossing the Delaware on its inside cover, which was open.

"My bedside table," read Musk's caption.

LEFT-WING TWITTER BEGS: VOTE ‘NO’ ON REINSTATING TRUMP

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The picture also showed four Coke cans on the table with numerous stain rings, leading the billionaire to address the mess.

"There's no excuse for my lack of coasters," he wrote.

MUSK LIFTS TWITTER BANS FOR JORDAN PETERSON, KATHY GRIFFIN AND BABYLON BEE, SAYS 'NO' TO ALEX JONES

Some Twitter users stated the revolver appeared to be a videogame replica. Musk did not clarify whether the gun was functional.

Twitter headquarters

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The brief look into the billionaire's bedroom comes roughly a day after he announced that Twitter is seeing all-time record numbers of users on the platform.

"I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months," Musk tweeted at author and psychologist Jordan Peterson, who was allowed back on the platform last week after being suspended earlier this year.

Elon Musk Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S. April 4, 2019. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

Musk shared slides from an internal status report he delivered on Sunday. The slides say hate speech impressions were down on the site compared to this time last year.

He went on to acknowledge Twitter's "massive" drop in revenue, which he blamed on activists pressuring advertisers to pull business from the platform.

Paul Best contributed to this report.