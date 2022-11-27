Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Ireland court blocks Elon Musk from firing top Twitter exec

Twitter exec Sinead McSweeney says the company was sending her 'mixed messages'

close
 District Media Group president Beverly Hallberg reacts to Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and Nancy Pelosi not seeking re-election on 'Making Money.' video

Elon Musk gives Twitter employees ultimatum

 District Media Group president Beverly Hallberg reacts to Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and Nancy Pelosi not seeking re-election on 'Making Money.'

A court in Ireland has blocked billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk from firing a top employee of the company.

Ireland's High Court granted an injunction to Sinead McSweeney, Twitter's global vice president for public policy, on Friday. The court order only prevents McSweeney's firing temporarily while the court considers whether Twitter properly terminated her.

McSweeney argues she was receiving "mixed messages" from Twitter and never accepted a severance package, according to local media reports. She states that she has been locked out of Twitter's Dublin office and cannot access the company's employee network.

McSweeney's case comes after Musk fired thousands of Twitter employees across the globe, removing roughly two-thirds of Twitter's original 7,500 employees.

LEFT-WING TWITTER BEGS: VOTE ‘NO’ ON REINSTATING TRUMP

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of twitter on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022.  (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Musk stated last week that the mass firings were over, however, and that the company would begin hiring again.

He clarified in an all-hands meeting that his leadership was a "moderate" not "right-wing" takeover of the company, according to a recording obtained by the Verge. Other employees pressed him on whether the company might move to Texas.

Twitter headquarters

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on November 22, 2022.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

MUSK LIFTS TWITTER BANS FOR JORDAN PETERSON, KATHY GRIFFIN AND BABYLON BEE, SAYS 'NO' TO ALEX JONES

"If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case," he responded. "This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter."

"To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views," he continued.

Twitter San Francisco

A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn / AP Newsroom)

He went on to argue that the company should focus more on Twitter's influence overseas, particularly in Japan.

"It may seem as though Twitter is U.S.-centric but if anything it’s Japan-centric," he said, according to the Verge. "There are roughly the same number of daily active users in Japan as there are in the U.S., despite the fact that Japan has one third of the population of the U.S."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Musk has fired swaths of employees in the weeks since he purchased the company, and more than 1,000 have resigned of their own accord.