Elon Musk says Twitter sign-ups at all-time high, predicts one billion monthly active users one year from now

Despite warning of a "massive drop in revenue" due to an advertiser exodus earlier this month, new Twitter owner Elon Musk said Saturday that sign-ups on the platform are at an all-time high.

There were more than two million new sign-ups per day on average in the week that ended Nov. 16, a 66% increase over the same time frame last year, according to slides from a recent company talk that Musk tweeted out on Saturday.

User active minutes were also at an all-time high, while daily active users were closing in on 254 million, Musk said.

"I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months," Musk tweeted at author and psychologist Jordan Peterson, who was allowed back on the platform last week after being suspended earlier this year.

While sign-ups are at an all-time high, Musk has blamed a "massive drop in revenue" on "activist groups pressuring advertisers" to leave the platform.

A coalition of activists called Stop Toxic Twitter has been calling on big companies to drop advertising on the platform "until Musk can invest in and prioritize teams that can robustly enforce Twitter’s existing community standards."

Despite those calls, hate speech impressions were lower on Twitter in the week that ended Nov. 13, compared to the same time last year, according to Musk.

Musk also touted Twitter 2.0, which he called "The Everything App," with a focus on advertising as entertainment, video, encrypted direct messages, longform tweets, payments, and the relaunch of the subscription service Blue Verified.