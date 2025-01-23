Elon Musk gets DOGE suggestions from Sen. Warren, who takes more swipes at him

Far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent Elon Musk a long list of suggested cuts for consideration by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he leads for the Trump administration, and used the opportunity to criticize the initiative as well as the Tesla CEO, whom she has attacked several times in the past.

In a letter dated Thursday, Warren told Musk she has "very serious concerns about both the DOGE process and the policies" that Musk has "publicly discussed to date," saying "it is not clear that you and other DOGE leaders are able to identify and mitigate your conflicts of interest and adhere to common-sense ethics standards."

The Democrat from Massachusetts said DOGE "appears to be a venue for corruption, allowing well-connected billionaires to put government policies in place that enrich them while hurting ordinary Americans," and said she is "disturbed by the dangerous proposals" floated by the committee so far.

"But, your broad point—that the federal government spends trillions of dollars on wasteful spending is correct," Warren said. "And if you are serious about working together in good faith to cut government spending—in a way that does not harm the middle class—I have proposals for your consideration."

She went on to list 30 ideas for saving taxpayer dollars, such as cutting wasteful spending at the Department of Defense, further price controls for Medicare, breaking up healthcare conglomerates, and eliminating or reducing federal spending for Charter Schools, and closing tax loopholes for the wealthy.

Warren said her proposals would slash at least $2 trillion in federal spending over the next decade.

Warren has called for investigations into Musk and his businesses multiple times in recent years, and last month she wrote a letter to the Trump transition team demanding answers about what she said were Musk's "conflicts of interest" in heading up DOGE.

The pair's feuds have also spilled over onto Musk's X social media platform, where Musk has dubbed her "Senator Karen."

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," Musk replied to Warren on X, then-Twitter, in 2021. "Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen."